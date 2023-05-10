18,574 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 97,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KSS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 858,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,697. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

