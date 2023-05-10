22,030 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,805 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $9,530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. 57,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,663. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.35. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $475,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

