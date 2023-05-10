23,177 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. JD.com comprises 0.6% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 329.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

JD.com Stock Down 1.7 %

JD.com Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 7,591,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

