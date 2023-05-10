2,530 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,269. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
