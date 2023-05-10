26,222 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

BSX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. 1,810,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,450,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Recommended Stories

