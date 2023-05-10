28,784 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EMN traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 277,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,831. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

