3,880 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.91. 884,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.82. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.