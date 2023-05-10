4,807 Shares in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV) Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVIV traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $52.03.

About Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

