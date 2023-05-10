4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,374.60

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,374.60 ($55.20) and traded as low as GBX 4,038.55 ($50.96). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 4,285 ($54.07), with a volume of 25,729 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($60.57) to GBX 5,300 ($66.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,613.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,379.57. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,940.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25.

4imprint Group Cuts Dividend

4imprint Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is 6,082.95%.

(Get Rating)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.