5,100 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Fortinet by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

