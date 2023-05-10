908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 908 Devices updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. 193,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. 908 Devices has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 908 Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 908 Devices by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 908 Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 908 Devices by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

