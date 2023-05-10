9,764 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.