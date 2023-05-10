988,944 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 988,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,577,000. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for about 2.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 1.52% of Beacon Roofing Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 119,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,264. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

