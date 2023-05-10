AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of AB Industrivärden (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS IDTVF remained flat at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16. AB Industrivärden has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

