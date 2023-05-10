Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

ACN traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.45. 1,027,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

