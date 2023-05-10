Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $12.03 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.9% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVW stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

