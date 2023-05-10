Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 4.7% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.30. 8,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,397. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $290.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

