adidas AG (ADDYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2439 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

ADDYY traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. adidas has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.02 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in adidas stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in adidas AG ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

