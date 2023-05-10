ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

ADTRAN has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ADTRAN Stock Down 2.4 %

ADTN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 1,263,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.43 million, a PE ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Securities cut ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Further Reading

