Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 7,426 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

AR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 417,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

