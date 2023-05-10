Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, an increase of 234.1% from the April 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 134,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,490. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

