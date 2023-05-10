Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Down 8.5%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 40,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 238,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Agiliti’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 13,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $188,341.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $558,449.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares in the company, valued at $819,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $998,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

