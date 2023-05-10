AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares $0.12 May 23 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a may 23 dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 9,468,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,595,237. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,608 shares of company stock worth $337,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

