Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 947.1% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Agra Ventures Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AGFAF remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Agra Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About Agra Ventures
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agra Ventures (AGFAF)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Agra Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agra Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.