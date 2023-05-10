Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 947.1% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Agra Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGFAF remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Agra Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Agra Ventures

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

