Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 237.0% in April

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 2.1 %

ACGBY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 6,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,273. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

