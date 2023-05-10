Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 237.0% in April

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 2.1 %
ACGBY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 6,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,273. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
