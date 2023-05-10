Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $283,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,503,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,382 shares of company stock worth $8,109,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

