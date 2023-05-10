Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Announces Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $11.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.42. 24,086,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock valued at $377,100,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,808,000 after buying an additional 220,036 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,477,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,145,000 after buying an additional 557,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,308,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

