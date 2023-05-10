Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Bank of America

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.55.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

