Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.60

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 4585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.
Ajinomoto Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.09.
Ajinomoto Company Profile
Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.
