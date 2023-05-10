Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Akso Health Group Price Performance

AHG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 3,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,351. Akso Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce platform principally in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of products. It also plans to develop a new business as a cancer therapy and radiotherapy oncology service provider with operations in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.