Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 86 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $461.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

