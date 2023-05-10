Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49), Yahoo Finance reports.
Allakos Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 162,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,644. The company has a market cap of $369.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
About Allakos
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
