Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49), Yahoo Finance reports.

Allakos Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 162,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,644. The company has a market cap of $369.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

About Allakos

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Allakos by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

