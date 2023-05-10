Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ERC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,196. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 228.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

