Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of ERC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,196. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $10.60.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
