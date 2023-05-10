Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.61. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 6,831 shares.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 45.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $183,000.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
