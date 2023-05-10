Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $3.43 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,733,000 after buying an additional 1,350,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,000,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,867,000 after buying an additional 1,324,396 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,478. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

