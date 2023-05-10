Alpha Family Trust Acquires Shares of 13,950 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of T stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

