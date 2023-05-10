Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.79 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.52 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,799.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 139,961 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after buying an additional 125,002 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

