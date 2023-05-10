Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.79 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.52 earnings per share.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after acquiring an additional 125,002 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

