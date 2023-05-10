Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.79 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. The business had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.52 earnings per share.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.84.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $14,692,734.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

