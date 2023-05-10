Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE APT opened at $3.97 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $49.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of -0.77.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.