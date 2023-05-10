Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE APT opened at $3.97 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $49.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of -0.77.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

