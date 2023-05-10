Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,060 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 156,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 300,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 104,319 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 138,039 shares valued at $14,153,031. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.07. 11,071,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,424,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.