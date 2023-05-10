AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.50

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 14320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

AltC Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

