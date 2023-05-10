Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VB opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average of $190.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

