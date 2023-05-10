American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 42,140 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 42,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $793,917.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,230,302.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 304,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,329. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $19,848,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,150,000 after purchasing an additional 378,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

