American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 42,140 Shares

May 10th, 2023

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AATGet Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 42,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $793,917.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,230,302.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 304,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,329. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AATGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $19,848,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,150,000 after purchasing an additional 378,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

