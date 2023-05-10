American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Up 0.1%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.63. Approximately 1,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82.

Institutional Trading of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 68,175.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

About American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

