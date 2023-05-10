American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Insider Sells $306,560.32 in Stock

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AMH traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.