American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Insider Sells $306,560.32 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AMH traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

