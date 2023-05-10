American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) & Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Head to Head Contrast

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Lithium and Rio Tinto Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rio Tinto Group 2 5 5 1 2.38

American Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.38%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Rio Tinto Group.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Lithium has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and Rio Tinto Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -18.91 Rio Tinto Group $55.55 billion 1.44 $12.42 billion N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats American Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.