American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Up 9%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.19. 1,421,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,344,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

American Well Trading Up 6.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $594.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $326,899.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,381,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,224.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,308 shares of company stock valued at $488,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 400,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 134,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $581,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

