AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeriCann Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAN remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

