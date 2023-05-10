AmerisourceBergen Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

AmerisourceBergen has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $12.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average of $161.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,922 shares of company stock worth $3,632,320 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.